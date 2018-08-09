Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) VP Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.49, for a total value of $4,735,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,985.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies opened at $232.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.78 and a 1 year high of $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

