Insider Selling: Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Chairman Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $4,183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert S. Silberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Robert S. Silberman sold 33,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $4,087,380.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Robert S. Silberman sold 100,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $12,359,000.00.

Strayer Education opened at $123.79 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Strayer Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $132.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts expect that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,857,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strayer Education by 10,199.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 822,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strayer Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strayer Education by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Strayer Education by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 391,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strayer Education from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

