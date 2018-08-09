Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NUS opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 381,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,990 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,497.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 138,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 217,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 127,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

