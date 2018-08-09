Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Sells 9,943 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,346,779.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,227,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 6th, Michael Hsing sold 15,572 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $2,112,341.80.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $2,659,400.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total value of $2,661,000.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Michael Hsing sold 17,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $2,234,982.75.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,386,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,878,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 819,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.