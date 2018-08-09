Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) SVP Sells 4,886 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,886 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.89, for a total transaction of $1,572,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humana opened at $324.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $327.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,186,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,276,068,000 after acquiring an additional 198,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,564,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,262,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 213.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 727,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,454,000 after acquiring an additional 494,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

