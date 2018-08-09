Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) SVP Sells 4,886 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,886 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.89, for a total transaction of $1,572,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Humana opened at $324.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $327.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
