Insider Selling: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Director Sells $1,020,763.20 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $1,020,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HLF opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

