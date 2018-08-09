Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Director Sells $2,686,935.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director James Kirsner sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.74, for a total value of $2,686,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.05.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.