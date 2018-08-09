Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (ACN) Insider Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACN opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 199.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.