Insider Buying: Nano One Materials Corp (NNO) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Director John Edward Lando acquired 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$12,300.00.

Shares of CVE:NNO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,325. Nano One Materials Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.64.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

