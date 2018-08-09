Insider Buying: Graham Holdings Co (GHC) CEO Purchases $744,572.80 in Stock

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) CEO Timothy J. O’shaughnessy acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $547.48 per share, for a total transaction of $744,572.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GHC opened at $565.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.57. Graham Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $536.90 and a 12-month high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. The firm had revenue of $672.68 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Graham by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

