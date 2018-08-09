Insider Buying: F&C MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (FMPG) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

F&C MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:FMPG) insider Susan Inglis bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,398.06).

FMPG opened at GBX 215.17 ($2.79) on Thursday. F&C MANA/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 has a 1 year low of GBX 174.66 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.39 ($2.74).

