Insider Buying: Eagle Financial Services Inc (EFSI) Insider Acquires 675 Shares of Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) insider John R. Milleson purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Financial Services traded up $0.10, reaching $37.10, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.