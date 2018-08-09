Inphi Co. (IPHI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.91% of Inphi worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inphi by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Inphi by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inphi by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $169,618 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.35.

Shares of Inphi opened at $33.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.76.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

