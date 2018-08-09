Inovalon (INOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Inovalon stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Inovalon has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,842.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at $967,614.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207 over the last three months. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,304,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,781 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in Inovalon by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,963,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 968,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

