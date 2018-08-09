Innoviva Inc (INVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva traded up $0.05, hitting $13.92, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,752. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a net margin of 70.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

