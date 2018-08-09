Innoviva Inc (INVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Innoviva traded up $0.05, hitting $13.92, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,752. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.25. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13.
In other Innoviva news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).
