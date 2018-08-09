Innova (INN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $367.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Innova has a market capitalization of $347,922.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000930 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004444 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 4,864,964 coins and its circulating supply is 4,114,964 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.