Ink Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,658.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $7,658.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015399 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00347323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00192762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.13 or 0.07831036 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,799,310 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Qryptos, CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

