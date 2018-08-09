Infosys (INFY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.2235005956532 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. Infosys has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. research analysts predict that Infosys will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

