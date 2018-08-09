IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in SJW Group (SJW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SJW Group worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in SJW Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.15. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.00%. equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

