ImpulseCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $21,158.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. ImpulseCoin has a total market cap of $21,158.00 and $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImpulseCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00026264 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004512 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00269508 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012445 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io . ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin

ImpulseCoin Coin Trading

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImpulseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImpulseCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.