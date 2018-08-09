Imperial Capital Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Target Price to $222.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $188.03 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,174 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

