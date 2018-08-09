IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35), Bloomberg Earnings reports. IMPAC Mortgage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Shares of IMPAC Mortgage traded up $0.16, hitting $8.06, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,306. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $15.01.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.