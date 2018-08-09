IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,635,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,698,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

