II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in II-VI were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in II-VI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIVI opened at $43.95 on Thursday. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on II-VI from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

