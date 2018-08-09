Ignition (IC) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Ignition has a market cap of $770,214.00 and $4,367.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00014534 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004290 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00290002 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00064007 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 892,275 coins and its circulating supply is 836,951 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

