IFG Advisory LLC Sells 371 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

FedEx opened at $245.49 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

