ICU Medical (ICUI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from an a rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.00.

ICU Medical traded up $9.35, reaching $295.55, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 208,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,755. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $313.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.42. ICU Medical had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alison D. Burcar sold 77,227 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $23,322,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,796 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.12, for a total transaction of $3,121,339.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,696,332.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,310 shares of company stock valued at $53,842,954 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

