Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 20,591 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,591 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Eagle Materials worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials opened at $100.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,087,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,324,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.