Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.7% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 1,929,448 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,144,000 after buying an additional 839,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,410,000 after buying an additional 612,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

