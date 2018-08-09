Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of Total System Services opened at $93.28 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.