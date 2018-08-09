Ichor (ICHR) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $32.00 price target on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a $20.46 rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ichor traded down $1.10, reaching $22.78, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 787,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 4.67. Ichor has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.39 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.22%. equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $103,568.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ichor by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

