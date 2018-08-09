Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock traded up $0.18, hitting $80.50, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,554. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 26,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

