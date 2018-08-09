i3 Verticals (IIIV) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 127,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,282. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Maple bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

