Humana Inc (HUM) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $79,340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 73,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $1,264,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $324.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $327.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.58.

In related news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $8,415,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,176.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

