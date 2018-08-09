Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.76. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

HUBG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,987. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 146,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

