HSBC (HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.45) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.49) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 780 ($10.10) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 721 ($9.33) to GBX 625 ($8.09) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 750 ($9.71) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.89 ($9.93).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 725.80 ($9.40) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 618 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.34).

In other news, insider Marc Moses bought 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.49) per share, for a total transaction of £125,900.08 ($162,977.45).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

