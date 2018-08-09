Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.
HOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,071,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,072 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 730,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
