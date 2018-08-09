Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International traded down $0.56, hitting $154.64, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.