Honeywell International (HON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $174.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2018 results. Quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The company’s top-line performance improved 6%, year over year, organically. It believes sturdier demand for its innovative technology solutions will continue to drive the company’s segmental revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volumes, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will like drive near-term profitability. Honeywell also implements an aggressive capital-deployment strategy and intends to fund investments under this stratagem through increased free cash flow generation. The company raised its full-year earnings view to the $8.05-$8.15 per share range, from the prior projection of $7.85-$8.05 per share. “

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Honeywell International opened at $155.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.