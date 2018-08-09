HomeTown Bankshares Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (HMTA)

HomeTown Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:HMTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.
NASDAQ:HMTA remained flat at $$13.65 during midday trading on Thursday. HomeTown Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.43.
About HomeTown Bankshares
