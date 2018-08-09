HomeTown Bankshares Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (HMTA)

HomeTown Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:HMTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:HMTA remained flat at $$13.65 during midday trading on Thursday. HomeTown Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.43.

About HomeTown Bankshares

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

