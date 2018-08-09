Homeserve’s (HSV) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 960 ($12.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.52) to GBX 950 ($12.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.36) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 875.71 ($11.34).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,004 ($13.00) on Monday. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 521.93 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 872 ($11.29).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Homeserve had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £3,727,036.25 ($4,824,642.39). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £887,000 ($1,148,220.06). Insiders have sold 734,603 shares of company stock valued at $650,136,460 over the last quarter.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

