Hill-Rom (HRC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill-Rom earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.9409592092261 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom opened at $94.34 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $71.91 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.