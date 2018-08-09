Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 11,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $29.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.