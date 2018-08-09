HFF, Inc. (HF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HFF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in HFF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in HFF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in HFF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HFF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HFF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HF opened at $44.41 on Thursday. HFF has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.99.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. analysts expect that HFF will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

