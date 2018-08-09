Hess Corp. (HES) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 193,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess opened at $65.93 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

