Hess Corp. (HES) Stake Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hess were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 193,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

