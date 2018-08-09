Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance traded down $0.01, hitting $14.32, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 251,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,031. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,958.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Martindale purchased 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,748.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $98,008 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

