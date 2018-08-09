Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.89%. equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

