Hercules Capital Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital traded down $0.02, hitting $13.61, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.