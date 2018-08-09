Henry Schein (HSIC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are currently modeling $4.10. It is important to note that management’s adjusted EPS guidance does not include any impact from the upcoming animal health spin-off and merger, which is expected to occur before year end. In addition, the guidance does not factor in any future M&A activity.””

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of Henry Schein traded down $0.26, reaching $78.54, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 34,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 60.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

